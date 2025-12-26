Russia and the United States have already made contact following the trip of Kremlin special envoy Kirill Dmitriev to Miami. This was stated by the spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, as reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

"It was agreed to continue the dialogue," Peskov added.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with US President Donald Trump in the near future, indicating that much could be decided before the new year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with President Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. According to the Head of State, they discussed some significant details of their work, and there are good ideas that can work for a common result and lasting peace.