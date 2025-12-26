$41.930.22
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 10948 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM • 10635 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM • 8544 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM • 12884 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
09:23 AM • 16532 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 29973 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
08:22 AM • 16272 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 28516 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
06:47 AM • 15801 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
Publications
Exclusives
The Kremlin stated that it had already made contact with the US following the trip of Russian special representative Dmitriev to Miami

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1066 views

Russia and the US made contact following the trip of Kremlin special envoy Kirill Dmitriev to Miami. Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced an agreement to continue the dialogue.

The Kremlin stated that it had already made contact with the US following the trip of Russian special representative Dmitriev to Miami

Russia and the United States have already made contact following the trip of Kremlin special envoy Kirill Dmitriev to Miami. This was stated by the spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, as reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

"It was agreed to continue the dialogue," Peskov added.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with US President Donald Trump in the near future, indicating that much could be decided before the new year.

Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report26.12.25, 12:07 • 12884 views

Earlier

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with President Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. According to the Head of State, they discussed some significant details of their work, and there are good ideas that can work for a common result and lasting peace.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
New Year
US Elections
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States