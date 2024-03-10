The incidence of scarlet fever in Odesa region is increasing

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 23112 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 80785 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 55532 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 240336 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 210386 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 183274 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225710 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250372 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156291 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371889 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 191617 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 73428 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 93843 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 58445 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 50942 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 27580 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 80785 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 240336 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 192495 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 210386 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 15443 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24017 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24302 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 51577 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 59081 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The incidence of scarlet fever in Odesa region is increasing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 39879 views

In Odesa region, 182 cases of scarlet fever were reported in 2023, which is 2.6 times more than in 2022, including 61 cases among children, including one death due to complications.

The incidence of scarlet fever in Odesa region is increasing

The incidence of scarlet fever is growing in Odesa region, with 61 cases registered in two months, according to the Odesa Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention, UNN reports.

Details

In 2023, 182 cases of scarlet fever were recorded, which is 2.6 times higher than in 2022. The majority of patients (97%) were children under 17 years of age, with the highest number of cases in the 5-9 year old age group (56%). Cases of the disease were recorded in almost all administrative territories of the region.

This year, 61 cases of scarlet fever among children were recorded, including one case that led to death due to complications.

There is no specific treatment for scarlet fever. The diagnosis is based on epidemiological data, clinical symptoms, and laboratory test results.

Prevention of the disease includes early detection and isolation of the source of infection. It is recommended to keep people with scarlet fever in isolation for 24 hours after taking the first dose of antibiotic. In cases where no antibiotic has been prescribed, it is recommended to extend the isolation for 21 days.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Ihor Kopach as Deputy Minister of Health and dismissed Inna Solodka from the post of State Secretary of the Ministry of Health.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Health
