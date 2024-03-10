The incidence of scarlet fever in Odesa region is increasing

The incidence of scarlet fever is growing in Odesa region, with 61 cases registered in two months, according to the Odesa Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention, UNN reports.

In 2023, 182 cases of scarlet fever were recorded, which is 2.6 times higher than in 2022. The majority of patients (97%) were children under 17 years of age, with the highest number of cases in the 5-9 year old age group (56%). Cases of the disease were recorded in almost all administrative territories of the region.

This year, 61 cases of scarlet fever among children were recorded, including one case that led to death due to complications.

There is no specific treatment for scarlet fever. The diagnosis is based on epidemiological data, clinical symptoms, and laboratory test results.

Prevention of the disease includes early detection and isolation of the source of infection. It is recommended to keep people with scarlet fever in isolation for 24 hours after taking the first dose of antibiotic. In cases where no antibiotic has been prescribed, it is recommended to extend the isolation for 21 days.

