The incidence of ARVI in Ukraine has decreased by almost 20% - new data from the epidemic season

Over the past week, from December 30, 2024, to January 5, 2025, 81,694 people fell ill with SARS, including 43,198 children. This was reported by the Ministry of Health on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of cases of SARS decreased by 19.7% compared to the previous week. A slight exceedance of the epidemic threshold was recorded in Ternopil region. The influenza virus is circulating in 12 regions.

Also, since the beginning of the epidemic, 14 people have been diagnosed with metapneumovirus. This is 10 cases less than last year at this time. According to the Ministry of Health, metapneumovirus (HMPV) is characterized by seasonality, as well as other respiratory viruses. However, HMPV circulation begins mainly in winter and lasts until spring. Symptoms of the disease are similar to colds or mild cases of influenza: runny nose, cough, fever. Compared to influenza, metapneumovirus is usually much milder and rarely causes complications.

Metapneumovirus in Ukraine: Public Health Center assured that the situation is under control

Over the past week, 2,737 patients were hospitalized with complications of ARVI, influenza and COVID-19, including 1,576 children. Doctors reported 295 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 30 children received medical care in hospitals.

In total, 1,612,982 people have suffered from ARVI, influenza, and COVID-19 since the beginning of the epidemic, which is 20% less than at this time last year, the Ministry of Health reported.

The agency reminded that the most effective prevention of COVID-19 and influenza is annual vaccination, in particular for people at risk. However, they pointed out that vaccination against influenza does not protect against COVID-19 and vice versa. Instead, vaccinations against these diseases can be done on the same day or at the recommended interval.

COVID-19 vaccinations remain free of charge. The flu vaccine is available at pharmacies.

As of January 5, 2025, 103,588 people have been vaccinated against influenza.

Is there a global pandemic: infectious disease specialist Olga Golubovskaya talks about forecasts for it