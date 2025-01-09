The incidence of ARVI in Ukraine has decreased by almost 20% - new data from the epidemic season

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 35818 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143769 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125343 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133099 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132875 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169054 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110283 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162561 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104394 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113927 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 87750 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128175 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126812 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 85126 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 99889 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 143783 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169061 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162566 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190399 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179660 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126789 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128154 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142197 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133893 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151135 views
Actual
The incidence of ARVI in Ukraine has decreased by almost 20% - new data from the epidemic season

The incidence of ARVI in Ukraine has decreased by almost 20% - new data from the epidemic season

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22561 views

Over 81 thousand Ukrainians fell ill with SARS last week, down 19.7% from the previous week. Since the beginning of the epidemic season, 1.6 million cases of SARS, influenza and COVID-19 have been recorded.

Over the past week, from December 30, 2024, to January 5, 2025, 81,694 people fell ill with SARS, including 43,198 children. This was reported by the Ministry of Health on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of cases of SARS decreased by 19.7% compared to the previous week. A slight exceedance of the epidemic threshold was recorded in Ternopil region. The influenza virus is circulating in 12 regions.

Also, since the beginning of the epidemic, 14 people have been diagnosed with metapneumovirus. This is 10 cases less than last year at this time. According to the Ministry of Health, metapneumovirus (HMPV) is characterized by seasonality, as well as other respiratory viruses. However, HMPV circulation begins mainly in winter and lasts until spring. Symptoms of the disease are similar to colds or mild cases of influenza: runny nose, cough, fever. Compared to influenza, metapneumovirus is usually much milder and rarely causes complications.

Metapneumovirus in Ukraine: Public Health Center assured that the situation is under control06.01.25, 13:18 • 25147 views

Over the past week, 2,737 patients were hospitalized with complications of ARVI, influenza and COVID-19, including 1,576 children. Doctors reported 295 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 30 children received medical care in hospitals.

In total, 1,612,982 people have suffered from ARVI, influenza, and COVID-19 since the beginning of the epidemic, which is 20% less than at this time last year, the Ministry of Health reported.

The agency reminded that the most effective prevention of COVID-19 and influenza is annual vaccination, in particular for people at risk. However, they pointed out that vaccination against influenza does not protect against COVID-19 and vice versa. Instead, vaccinations against these diseases can be done on the same day or at the recommended interval.

COVID-19 vaccinations remain free of charge. The flu vaccine is available at pharmacies.

As of January 5, 2025, 103,588 people have been vaccinated against influenza.

Is there a global pandemic: infectious disease specialist Olga Golubovskaya talks about forecasts for it13.09.24, 12:36 • 32430 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyHealth
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising