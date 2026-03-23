The heating season is ending in Kyiv. Starting tomorrow, buildings will begin to be disconnected from heating

On Tuesday, March 24, the heating season ends in the capital. The city authorities made this decision taking into account weather conditions and the forecasted warming, as well as the need for rational use of energy resources. As reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, the relevant order has been signed, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, "the decision to end the heating season also affects ensuring that Kyiv residents do not overpay for heating services during warming conditions."

The disconnection of residential buildings will begin on Tuesday, while social institutions – hospitals, maternity hospitals, schools, kindergartens, etc. – will be disconnected upon individual requests from the heads of these institutions. - the message says.

The heating season in Ukraine is on the home stretch: in Mykolaiv, heat supply will be stopped from March 24, but not for everyone