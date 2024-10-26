The government has partially restored reservations for persons liable for military service: who can use it
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers allowed to extend the reservation period for employees who have received this status until May 31, 2024. The audit of critical enterprises is ongoing due to an abnormal increase in the number of bookings.
A protocol decision of the Cabinet of Ministers approved the partial resumption of reservations for persons liable for military service. Employees who received the reservation status before May 31 of this year will be able to extend the reservation period for a similar period. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Government Portal.
Employees who have been booked until May 31, 2024, will be able to extend their reservation for a similar period without hindrance. This protocol decision was agreed upon at a government meeting on October 25 at the suggestion of the First Deputy Minister of Defense
It is reported that this will ensure the stable operation of strategically important sectors of the economy, including those working for defense.
"At the same time, the audit of decisions on granting the status of critical enterprises made in the last four months will last until November 15. The reason for the audit is an abnormal increase in the number of critical enterprises and the number of employees. This is done in the interests of strengthening the state's defense capability and preventing abuse," the statement said.
Based on the results of the audit, the responsible ministries will determine whether there were any unfair practices and whether they are potentially corrupt. Based on this data, the Government will update the booking criteria and adjust them so that the mechanism works for the benefit of our security and defense and our economy.
Addendum
On October 20, it was reported that the service of reserving employees from mobilization in Diia was temporarily closed. The audit of the reserved persons liable for military service will continue until November 15, after which the service is planned to be restored.
The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution according to which Ukraine will conduct a second check on the criticality of enterprises that have the right to book their employees.