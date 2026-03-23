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The government extended payments to IDPs and changed a number of conditions - details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1936 views

The Cabinet of Ministers expanded support for internally displaced persons and extended the payment period to five periods. Children and disabled persons will receive assistance under updated conditions.

The government extended payments to IDPs and changed a number of conditions - details

The government has expanded housing assistance for internally displaced persons. In particular, the payment terms for vulnerable categories have been extended, support for children has been expanded, and conditions for disabled IDPs have been updated. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko on Monday on social media, UNN reports.

We are expanding support for internally displaced persons. The government has amended the provision of housing assistance

- Svyrydenko wrote.

Details

According to the Prime Minister:

  • the duration of payments is extended. Now the most vulnerable categories of IDPs will be able to receive state support for another six months;
    • support for children from among IDPs is strengthened. Regardless of family income, payments will be assigned from February 1, 2026, if the application is submitted before May 1, 2026;
      • the review of payments for disabled IDPs is updated. This refers to those whose housing payments were previously stopped due to exceeding the income limit. Due to the increase in the subsistence minimum, such people can now submit documents for review.

        The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine clarified that assistance will be assigned from February 1, 2026, provided that the application is submitted by May 1, 2026. If the documents for recalculation are submitted later, then payments will be accrued from the month of submitting the application for assistance.

        "The maximum number of six-month payment periods has been extended from four to five. This will allow the most vulnerable categories of IDPs to receive state support for six months longer," the ministry's social media post says.

        Recall

        Pensioners and vulnerable categories will receive a one-time assistance of UAH 1500. Funds will be automatically credited through banks or Ukrposhta without additional applications.

        Alla Kiosak

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