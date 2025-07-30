$41.790.01
Rubrics
The government approved a bill on deferment from conscription for another category of citizens

Kyiv • UNN

 3350 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a bill that grants a 12-month deferment from conscription to conscripts and reservists aged 18-25 who served under contract. This applies to those discharged from service after the expiration of the contract term or established terms of military service.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a draft law, according to which a 12-month deferment from conscription is provided for conscripts and reservists aged 18-25 who have already served under contract.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Cabinet of Ministers representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk.

Details

The draft Law "On Amendments to Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization" regarding the provision of deferment from military service during mobilization to certain categories of citizens" has been approved.

- Melnychuk noted.

Melnychuk reported that the draft law proposes to supplement Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization" with a new part.

The document states that conscripts and reservists who, during martial law, were accepted for service under a contract aged 18 to 25, and then were discharged from military service, are not subject to conscription for military service during mobilization for 12 months.

This refers to dismissal according to the following criteria:

  • due to the expiration of the service period in case of expiration of the contract concluded during martial law;
    • due to the expiration of the established terms of military service - within the terms determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

      It is noted that currently the Cabinet's initiative has the status of a draft law. It still has to be submitted to the Rada for consideration, be voted on, and signed by the President of Ukraine. Only then will the new deferment come into force.

      Addition

      Women with medical and pharmaceutical education will be automatically registered for military service without their personal presence. This is provided for by changes to the Procedure for organizing and maintaining military registration.

      Pavlo Zinchenko

      WarPolitics
      Verkhovna Rada
      Ukraine