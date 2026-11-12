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The G7 will increase aid to Ukraine to help it get through the winter and is preparing funding for 2027

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

G7 countries will increase financial and material assistance to Ukraine for the winter. The ministers also called for support to be coordinated for 2027 and beyond.

The G7 will increase aid to Ukraine to help it get through the winter and is preparing funding for 2027

The G7 countries decided to increase financial and material assistance to Ukraine to help it get through the winter. The ministers also stated that the partners need to agree on financing for Ukraine for 2027 and beyond. This is stated in the joint declaration following the meeting in Paris on November 9 and 10, UNN reports.

Details

We once again reaffirmed our unwavering support for Ukraine and its courageous people, who are defending their territorial integrity, sovereignty, freedom, and independence. We express our full solidarity with the Ukrainian population, which suffers every day from Russian attacks on residential buildings, civilian infrastructure, and cultural heritage, as well as from malicious hybrid actions directed against Ukraine and other partners. We condemned a series of Russian strikes targeting civilian shipping in the Black Sea region, with significant consequences for global food security, and underscored our commitment to ensuring the security of food supply chains

- the declaration says.

The mutual cessation of strikes on energy infrastructure and in the Black Sea was described by the ministers as an important first step toward lasting peace. The representatives of the G7 member countries also condemned the provision of military assistance to Russia by North Korea and Iran, as well as China's supply of weapons, military training, and dual-use components, which contributes to the continuation of the war.

Building on the consensus reached by our leaders in Évian, we discussed strengthening pressure on Russia's war economy, including through sanctions. We reaffirmed our leaders' commitment to closely coordinate actions on sanctions against Russia. We once again emphasized our determination to focus on vessels sailing under false flags or stateless vessels, as well as entities facilitating their activities, such as insurance companies, oil traders, and intermediaries, in order to further complicate their operations and deter the use of "shadow fleet" vessels used to circumvent sanctions

- the declaration says.

The G7 also reaffirmed its support for Ukraine's energy security and resilience.

We welcomed efforts to ensure that the issue of repairing the New Safe Confinement at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant remains a priority at the international level, as demonstrated by the donors' conference organized in Paris on November 9 by France, the EBRD, and Ukraine. We also welcomed the ongoing projects coordinated under the Tallinn Mechanism, chaired by Italy, aimed at supporting the cyber resilience of Ukraine's civilian sector

 - they noted.

We remind you

At the meeting of the G7 foreign ministers, Ukraine raised the issues of peace efforts, support, and sanctions against the Russian Federation, including sanctions against the "shadow fleet".

Yevhen Ustimenko

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