The funeral industry has revived in Russia, firms are making record money

The growth of the funeral industry has accelerated significantly - this year's revenues are reported to be 12.7% higher than in the same period last year.

The market of ritual services in Russia is thriving. The income of the relevant companies has increased sharply. In January-April 2025, they earned 39.5 billion rubles.

according to rosstat data.

Ritual organizations of St. Petersburg are "breaking records" in earnings.

They received almost 3.7 billion rubles, according to Russian media, this is an increase of 12.8% (year-on-year).

Also, in the Moscow region, the total earnings of specialized companies reached 3.2 billion rubles (an increase of 12.9%).

Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation - 1.9 billion (+12.2%), in Tatarstan - 1.1 billion (+15.8%), in Sverdlovsk region - 1.1 billion (+8.4%).

In Ukraine, the growth rate of prices for ritual services has decreased.

