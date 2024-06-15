The European Union aims to produce 2.5 million shells annually

The EU countries are accelerating the production of ammunition and will reach the level of Russia's production within the next year. This was announced by European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton, La Tribune reports, UNN.

Details

Breton said that this year the EU will reach a production capacity of 1.7 million shells per year, and next year it plans to catch up with Russia, producing 2.5 million shells per year.

We have accelerated the production of ammunition. In March 2023, we were producing 500,000 shells a year in Europe and were already better than the Americans, who were producing only 300,000. But since then, we have doubled this capacity European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton

The European Commissioner also stated the need to increase defense procurement amid tense relations with Moscow. In addition, Breton noted that Europe should continue to rearm its armies.

This need is shared by many EU member states and can benefit our defense industry. But it must be able to deliver weapons to the European army on time European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton

