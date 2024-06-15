ukenru
The European Union aims to produce 2.5 million shells annually

The European Union aims to produce 2.5 million shells annually

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 57454 views

The EU is aiming to produce 2.5 million shells a year, reaching the same level as Russia within the next year.

The EU countries are accelerating the production of ammunition and will reach the level of Russia's production within the next year. This was announced by European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton, La Tribune reports, UNN.

Details

Breton said that this year the EU will reach a production capacity of 1.7 million shells per year, and next year it plans to catch up with Russia, producing 2.5 million shells per year.

We have accelerated the production of ammunition. In March 2023, we were producing 500,000 shells a year in Europe and were already better than the Americans, who were producing only 300,000. But since then, we have doubled this capacity

European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton

The European Commissioner also stated the need to increase defense procurement amid tense relations with Moscow. In addition, Breton noted that Europe should continue to rearm its armies.

This need is shared by many EU member states and can benefit our defense industry. But it must be able to deliver weapons to the European army on time

European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton

