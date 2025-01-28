The EU plans to ban the sale of game consoles to Russia because of their military use

The EU is planning to ban the sale of game consoles to Russia to prevent the armed forces of the aggressor country from using them to control drones sent to Ukraine. This was reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details

Products such as Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox will be subject to a new package of sanctions to mark the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 22, according to Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief.

We are really looking at all types of things that help Russia wage this war to put them on the sanctions list. Even video game consoles, because apparently that's what they're using to control drones - Kallas told reporters.

According to media reports, Russia has been forced to innovate after Western sanctions restricted its access to military and electronic parts.

For example, according to Western and Ukrainian intelligence, Moscow has used basic semiconductors from refrigerators and other household appliances for its missiles and drones.

It is important to note that the American company Microsoft and the Japanese groups Nintendo and Sony have stopped selling in Russia, in fact, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in March 2022. Therefore, the EU ban will target traders who ship consoles to Russia, including sellers of used consoles.

Recall

The European Union is working on a new package of sanctions against Russia, which is expected to be ready by February. Kaja Kallas emphasized the importance of continuing economic pressure and military support for Ukraine.