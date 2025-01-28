The EU plans to ban the sale of game consoles to Russia because of their military use

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 76475 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 95494 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107223 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110185 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130407 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103577 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134558 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103740 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113413 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116979 views

Broadcast
Popular news
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 52295 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118443 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 57791 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113042 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 28453 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 76475 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130407 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134558 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166461 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156252 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 22940 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 26498 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113042 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118443 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139980 views
The EU plans to ban the sale of game consoles to Russia because of their military use

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37104 views

The European Union is preparing new sanctions against Russia, which will include a ban on the sale of PlayStation and Xbox game consoles. The reason is that the consoles are used by the Russian military to control drones.

The EU is planning to ban the sale of game consoles to Russia to prevent the armed forces of the aggressor country from using them to control drones sent to Ukraine. This was reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details 

Products such as Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox will be subject to a new package of sanctions to mark the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 22, according to Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief.

We are really looking at all types of things that help Russia wage this war to put them on the sanctions list. Even video game consoles, because apparently that's what they're using to control drones

- Kallas told reporters.

According to media reports, Russia has been forced to innovate after Western sanctions restricted its access to military and electronic parts. 

For example, according to Western and Ukrainian intelligence, Moscow has used basic semiconductors from refrigerators and other household appliances for its missiles and drones.

It is important to note that the American company Microsoft and the Japanese groups Nintendo and Sony have stopped selling in Russia, in fact, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in March 2022. Therefore, the EU ban will target traders who ship consoles to Russia, including sellers of used consoles.

Recall 

The European Union is working on a new package of sanctions against Russia, which is expected to be ready by February. Kaja Kallas emphasized the importance of continuing economic pressure and military support for Ukraine.

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
microsoftMicrosoft

Contact us about advertising