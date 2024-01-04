The EU and Poland agree on the need to strengthen support for Ukraine with long-range missiles

EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell agrees with his Polish counterpart on the need to strengthen military support for Ukraine, including with long-range missiles and anti-aircraft missiles. The EU High Representative said this following talks with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, UNN reports.

Good talks with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. We shared our growing concern about Russia's increased air attacks against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. We agreed on the need to increase our military support to Ukraine, including with long-range missiles and anti-aircraft missiles - Borrell wrote in X.

According to the head of the EU diplomacy, the parties also discussed ways to strengthen measures against sanctions circumvention, as significantly increased European exports to third countries could be re-exported to Russia.

We must respond to Russia's attack in a language Putin understands - Sikorsky