ukenru
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
Epidemic season has ended in Ukraine: more than 4.6 million people have had acute respiratory infections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

The epidemic season 2024/2025 has officially ended. More than 4.5 million Ukrainians have had acute respiratory viral infections, more than half of them children, and the incidence of COVID-19 has decreased by 7.4 times.

Epidemic season has ended in Ukraine: more than 4.6 million people have had acute respiratory infections

The epidemic season 2024/2025 has officially ended in Ukraine. During this time, more than 4.6 million people suffered from SARS, more than half of them children. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

The epidemic season, which starts every year in autumn and ends in spring, has officially ended in Ukraine

- the Ministry of Health reported.

Details

During the epidemic season 2024/2025, 4,628,292 people fell ill, including 2,637,562 children. The total number of registered cases is less than the year before, and the incidence of COVID-19 decreased by 7.4 times.

According to the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health, the number of people who have been ill is 12.8% of the country's population, which is 4% less than in the same period of the 2023-2024 season.

In total, from September 30, 2024 to May 18, 2025, among all cases of COVID-19, 18,849 adults and 2,514 children were confirmed, the rest of the people went to doctors with colds, flu and other SARS.

126,733 people with complications of SARS were admitted to hospitals (including 73,999 children), and 5,680 adults and 901 children received medical care in medical facilities of the country due to complications of COVID-19.

193 deaths were registered as a result of complications of SARS, COVID-19 and influenza, nine of which were among children. In all cases, the deceased did not have preventive vaccinations against respiratory viral infections, including influenza and COVID-19.

"The peak of incidence of SARS, influenza and COVID-19 in Ukraine this epidemic season was recorded in February. During April and May, there is a weekly decrease in the number of new cases. Currently, in none of the regions of Ukraine, the levels of incidence of SARS have not been exceeded, but influenza viruses are still circulating in seven regions," - the Ministry of Health writes.

The Ministry of Health on this year's flu and ARVI epidemic: there is one alarming trend - a large number of hospitalizations21.02.25, 16:21 • 24994 views

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

COVID-19Health
Ukraine
