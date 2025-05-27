Epidemic season has ended in Ukraine: more than 4.6 million people have had acute respiratory infections

The epidemic season 2024/2025 has officially ended in Ukraine. During this time, more than 4.6 million people suffered from SARS, more than half of them children. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Details

During the epidemic season 2024/2025, 4,628,292 people fell ill, including 2,637,562 children. The total number of registered cases is less than the year before, and the incidence of COVID-19 decreased by 7.4 times.

According to the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health, the number of people who have been ill is 12.8% of the country's population, which is 4% less than in the same period of the 2023-2024 season.

In total, from September 30, 2024 to May 18, 2025, among all cases of COVID-19, 18,849 adults and 2,514 children were confirmed, the rest of the people went to doctors with colds, flu and other SARS.

126,733 people with complications of SARS were admitted to hospitals (including 73,999 children), and 5,680 adults and 901 children received medical care in medical facilities of the country due to complications of COVID-19.

193 deaths were registered as a result of complications of SARS, COVID-19 and influenza, nine of which were among children. In all cases, the deceased did not have preventive vaccinations against respiratory viral infections, including influenza and COVID-19.

"The peak of incidence of SARS, influenza and COVID-19 in Ukraine this epidemic season was recorded in February. During April and May, there is a weekly decrease in the number of new cases. Currently, in none of the regions of Ukraine, the levels of incidence of SARS have not been exceeded, but influenza viruses are still circulating in seven regions," - the Ministry of Health writes.

