“The enemy was targeting": Syniehubov on the attack on a residential building in Kharkiv

Russian troops deliberately targeted a residential building in Kharkiv using a powerful FAB guided aerial bomb manufactured in August of this year.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, during a telethon, UNN reports .

It was a FAB, which was manufactured in August this year. This is a fairly powerful bomb that has a control module, so the enemy was targeting a residential building - Syniehubov said.

He said that the strike also smashed 3,000 windows.

As of 12:00, Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv on August 30 killed 6 peopleincluding a 14-year-old girl, and wounded 97 people, including 22 children aged 1 to 17.