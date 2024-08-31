“The enemy was targeting": Syniehubov on the attack on a residential building in Kharkiv

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 127936 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 132769 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 218410 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 163810 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159289 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145675 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 209239 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112677 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196564 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105229 views

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 90693 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 107855 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 104694 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 78533 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 64420 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

“The enemy was targeting": Syniehubov on the attack on a residential building in Kharkiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35108 views

The head of the Kharkiv RMA reports on a Russian attack on a residential building in Kharkiv with a powerful FAB guided missile. The attack killed 6 people and wounded 97, including 22 children.

Russian troops deliberately targeted a residential building in Kharkiv using a powerful FAB guided aerial bomb manufactured in August of this year.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, during a telethon, UNN reports .

It was a FAB, which was manufactured in August this year. This is a fairly powerful bomb that has a control module, so the enemy was targeting a residential building

- Syniehubov said.

He said that the strike also smashed 3,000 windows.

Recall 

As of 12:00, Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv on August 30 killed  6 peopleincluding a 14-year-old girl, and wounded 97 people, including 22 children aged 1 to 17.  

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar

