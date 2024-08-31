“The enemy was targeting": Syniehubov on the attack on a residential building in Kharkiv
The head of the Kharkiv RMA reports on a Russian attack on a residential building in Kharkiv with a powerful FAB guided missile. The attack killed 6 people and wounded 97, including 22 children.
Russian troops deliberately targeted a residential building in Kharkiv using a powerful FAB guided aerial bomb manufactured in August of this year.
This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, during a telethon, UNN reports .
It was a FAB, which was manufactured in August this year. This is a fairly powerful bomb that has a control module, so the enemy was targeting a residential building
He said that the strike also smashed 3,000 windows.
As of 12:00, Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv on August 30 killed 6 peopleincluding a 14-year-old girl, and wounded 97 people, including 22 children aged 1 to 17.