The enemy shelled 15 settlements of the Donetsk region during the day: seven wounded

Russian troops shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 15 times during the day, damaging buildings and infrastructure and wounding seven people. This was announced on Tuesday by the head of RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

According to the RMA, the Russians shelled three districts of the Donetsk region during the day:

in the Maryinsky community, Zvezdnoye and Elizavetovka were shelled with artillery. In the Kurakhovskaya community, an enterprise in Novoselidovka was damaged, Kurakhovo, Kurakhovka, Ostre and Gornyak were shelled. In Pokrovsk, 2 people were injured. An enterprise in Galitsinovka of the Novogrodovskaya community was damaged. Kramatorsk District. in the Limanskaya community, Terny, Yampolovka and Zarechnoye were under fire. In the Nikolaev community of the Russian Federation fired at an industrial zone. In Konstantinovka, 5 people were injured, 16 high-rise buildings, 2 administrative buildings and 2 infrastructure facilities were damaged.



in the Limanskaya community, Terny, Yampolovka and Zarechnoye were under fire. In the Nikolaev community of the Russian Federation fired at an industrial zone. In Konstantinovka, 5 people were injured, 16 high-rise buildings, 2 administrative buildings and 2 infrastructure facilities were damaged. Bakhmut District. 6 private houses and 2 high-rise buildings were damaged in the Chasovoyarsk community. In Toretsk, 4 houses and an administrative building were damaged, and another 1 House was damaged in Shcherbinovka.



In just one day, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 15 times. 94 people, including 11 children, were evacuated from the front line - filashkin said.

Russian troops dropped a KAB-500 on a residential area in Konstantinovka in the Donetsk region late last night, and five civilians were injured.