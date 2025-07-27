The enemy attacked Nikopol region more than 15 times in one day: one person was injured

On July 27, Russian troops shelled Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, writes UNN.

In Nikopol region, a 54-year-old man was injured due to enemy shelling. He received the necessary assistance. He will recover at home. - the report says.

In total, during the day, the district experienced more than a dozen and a half attacks – on Nikopol, Myrove, Pokrovske, and Marhanets communities. The enemy shelled them with FPV drones and heavy artillery.

Several fires occurred. Local homes and dry grass burned. A nine-story building, a dormitory of an educational institution, and 5 cars were damaged.

It was also restless in Mezhova, Pokrovske, and Velykomykhailivka communities of Synelnykove region. Russians directed UAVs and KABs there.

There were no injuries. However, there is destruction. Fire engulfed one of the premises of an agricultural enterprise, and in private yards – a house and the roof of a summer kitchen. A house, a gas pipeline, and a car were affected.

Recall

In Dnipro, on July 26, as a result of a night attack by the Russian Federation, three people died, including a 21-year-old girl who died in the hospital. Six people were injured, two of them hospitalized in moderate condition. In Kamianske, high-rise buildings and an educational institution were damaged.