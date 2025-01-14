The "Orgsinтez" plant in Kazan produces components for Russian military equipment - Kovalenko

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 129813 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 117567 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 125635 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126775 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 158621 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108548 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154871 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104198 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113783 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117089 views

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 44568 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 117163 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 115143 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 31136 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 46123 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 129813 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 158621 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154871 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183595 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 173019 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 115080 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 117099 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138559 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130514 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148073 views
Actual
The "Orgsinтez" plant in Kazan produces components for Russian military equipment - Kovalenko

The "Orgsinтez" plant in Kazan produces components for Russian military equipment - Kovalenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26106 views

The "Orgsintez" plant in Kazan, which was hit by a drone strike, produces materials for Russian military equipment. The enterprise manufactures components for armored vehicles, explosives and ammunition.

The "Orgsintez" plant in Kazan, which was hit, is an important facility for the military-industrial complex of Russia. The enterprise produces materials for military equipment, including components for armored vehicles and explosives, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The Kazan "Orgsintez" plant, which was hit, is a strategic facility that is directly relevant to the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation. The enterprise specializes in the production of materials used in the creation of military equipment, weapons and components

- wrote Kovalenko on Telegram.

He pointed out that the plant's polyamides, synthetic rubber and other chemical compounds are used in the production of armored vehicles, tires for tanks and armored personnel carriers, as well as plastics for weapons and equipment.

It also produces components for explosives used in the production of ammunition.

Earlier

It was reported that on the territory of the "Orgsintez" plant in Kazan, the fall of drone fragments accompanied by an explosion was recorded. Local residents reported the flight of drones over the village of Osinivka and smoke in the industrial zone.

Astra wrote that after today's drone attack in Kazan, a fire broke out on the territory of the base belonging to "Gazprom".

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarNews of the World

