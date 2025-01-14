The "Orgsinтez" plant in Kazan produces components for Russian military equipment - Kovalenko

The "Orgsintez" plant in Kazan, which was hit, is an important facility for the military-industrial complex of Russia. The enterprise produces materials for military equipment, including components for armored vehicles and explosives, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The Kazan "Orgsintez" plant, which was hit, is a strategic facility that is directly relevant to the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation. The enterprise specializes in the production of materials used in the creation of military equipment, weapons and components - wrote Kovalenko on Telegram.

He pointed out that the plant's polyamides, synthetic rubber and other chemical compounds are used in the production of armored vehicles, tires for tanks and armored personnel carriers, as well as plastics for weapons and equipment.

It also produces components for explosives used in the production of ammunition.

Earlier

It was reported that on the territory of the "Orgsintez" plant in Kazan, the fall of drone fragments accompanied by an explosion was recorded. Local residents reported the flight of drones over the village of Osinivka and smoke in the industrial zone.

Astra wrote that after today's drone attack in Kazan, a fire broke out on the territory of the base belonging to "Gazprom".