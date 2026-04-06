The cost of homemade Easter cake increased by 12% in 2026 - analysts

The cost of preparing homemade paskas (Easter bread) on the eve of Easter 2026 has increased by 12.2% compared to last year, reaching 357.2 hryvnias for three to four pieces. The main factor was the rise in prices for egg and dairy products. This was reported by analysts of the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club, according to UNN.

On the eve of Easter 2026, the Ukrainian food market shows a steady increase in prices for key holiday attributes. The main drivers of the increase in the cost of Easter products this year were egg and dairy products, dried fruits, and greenhouse vegetables. - the report says.

It is reported that particular attention is traditionally drawn to the prices of chicken eggs, which have increased by an average of 4% per dozen over the past month, reaching 86.4 hryvnias. Compared to the same period last year, the price increased by 13%.

The increase in the cost of the egg and dairy base affected this year's "paska index": preparing 3-4 medium paskas at home according to the classic recipe will cost 357.2 hryvnias, which is 12.2% more expensive than last year. - analysts report.

Easter basket becomes more expensive for the second year in a row: economist explained the reasons

The biggest impact on the increase in baking costs came from raisins (+27% to 53.4 hryvnias per 200g), butter (+13.1%, 138 hryvnias per 200g), and milk (+11.6%, 34 hryvnias per half-liter). Deflation in the "sweet" group helped curb the increase in cost: sugar became 12.6% cheaper over the year, vanillin by 26.8% to 6.0 hryvnias, and powdered sugar by 2.5% to 6.7 hryvnias.

Regarding this year's cost of the Easter basket, a budget option, which includes paska, a dozen dyed eggs, salt, horseradish, and a candle, costs an average of 482 hryvnias – 12.7% more expensive than in 2025. If hard cheese, sausage, and mustard are added, the basket will cost 965 hryvnias (+13.8% compared to last year). And the maximum filling with Cahors wine, fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, and lard will increase expenses to 1,387 hryvnias, which is 17% more expensive than last year. - analysts add.

It is also noted that the meat market on the eve of the holidays shows relative stabilization without sharp jumps. The traditional pork neck for the holiday table added 3% in price over the month and costs 7% more than last year – 325 hryvnias/kg. Lard remains relatively stable: the price has not changed over the month (0%), but has increased by 15% over the year to 274 hryvnias/kg.

After a long period of growth, dairy products are beginning to show a trend towards stabilization. The key factor was the decrease in purchase prices for raw milk and the entry into the peak milking season. However, these changes primarily affected products with a short shelf life, while in the category of long-shelf-life products (such as butter for paska and hard cheese for the basket), the situation is inertial: producers maintain high prices to compensate for previous energy costs. These are currently creating the main inflationary pressure in the dairy basket. The price of butter stopped growing last month and averages 141 hryvnias/180g, but in annual terms, it added 16%; hard cheese also did not change in price last month, but added 13% over the year and costs 680 hryvnias/kg. - added in UKAB.

Buyers will notice the biggest contrast in the vegetable section. Those who want to put fresh cucumbers or tomatoes in their holiday basket will notice a significant change in cost: cucumbers have risen in price by 147% over the year (to 240 hryvnias/kg), and tomatoes by 90% (to 215 hryvnias/kg). This is explained by the high costs of heating greenhouses and import logistics. At the same time, open-field vegetables from last year's harvest are experiencing deflation: cabbage, carrots, and beets have become cheaper by 84%, 74%, and 75% respectively over the year.

Recall

In March 2026, global food prices rose amid the war in the Middle East, which pushed up energy and transportation costs.