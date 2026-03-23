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Commission for selecting the head of the State Customs Service will check Suvorov's integrity, taking into account data on his property and professional activities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5422 views

The commission for selecting the head of the State Customs Service will take into account information about the assets of Vladyslav Suvorov and his relatives. His possible connections with Yanukovych's inner circle will also be checked.

Commission for selecting the head of the State Customs Service will check Suvorov's integrity, taking into account data on his property and professional activities

The Commission for the selection of the head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine will take into account information about the property status and professional activities of Vladyslav Suvorov, Deputy Head of the State Customs Service, during the final stage of the competition. The Commission reported this in response to an inquiry from UNN.

Commission to check Suvorov's integrity

Earlier, UNN wrote that during his time at the State Customs Service, the Suvorov family and relatives acquired elite property. Since 2024, Vladyslav Suvorov, together with his wife and children, has been living in an apartment of more than 100 sq. m in the elite Kyiv residential complex Greenville Park. This apartment is registered to the official's mother, Olha Suvorova, who, according to the declaration of Volodymyr Suvorov, the official's father, only receives a pension as income.

The cost of such housing starts from 230 thousand dollars without renovation, although the father's declaration states that it was purchased in 2022 for 3.2 million UAH (approximately 87 thousand dollars at the exchange rate at that time). In addition, in the same residential complex, Olha Suvorova has two more parking spaces, purchased in 2025 for more than 400 thousand UAH each. It should be noted that, according to the data of the analytical platform YouControl, Olha Suvorova does not have any business.

In addition, according to media reports, the brother of Vladyslav Suvorov's wife owns commercial premises in Greenville Park.

Also, according to the customs officer's declaration, his wife Maryna Suvorova purchased two brand new TOYOTA RAV4 cars last year for more than 2 million UAH each. The purchases were made with a difference of one month. It should be noted that Maryna Suvorova works at the State Information and Analytical Center for Monitoring Foreign Commodity Markets (SE "Derzhzovnishinform") and her annual salary is slightly more than 500 thousand UAH.

In addition, the family's declarations year after year indicate significant amounts of cash, including in foreign currency.

We inform you that as of today, the Commission is conducting a comprehensive and thorough check for compliance with integrity criteria of all candidates without exception who have been admitted to the final stage of selection. The facts you have published regarding the property status and professional activities of the candidate have already been taken into account and included in the verification materials. We also note that the Commission constantly monitors media and other open sources to identify circumstances that may indicate the dishonesty of candidates.

- stated in the response to the UNN inquiry.

The Commission also reported that during interviews with candidates, scheduled for this week, attention in the first part of the conversation will be paid to issues of the candidate's integrity, the compliance of their lifestyle with declared income, and the analysis of facts that may indicate the presence of corruption risks or connections that discredit public service.

It will also likely be checked for a possible connection between Suvorov and representatives of the fugitive president Viktor Yanukovych's team, Oleksandr Klymenko and Ihor Kaletnik, who, through his appointment, may try to regain influence over customs.

"After processing data from all sources, receiving explanations from the candidate, and conducting an interview, each member of the Commission personally and independently evaluates the candidate for compliance with integrity criteria and participates in voting for the final decision," the Commission noted.

Conflict of interest

According to journalists, the head of the Commission for the selection of the head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine, Kunio Mikuriya, and Commission member Dmytro Oliynyk, may have a conflict of interest when considering Vladyslav Suvorov's candidacy.

In particular, this refers to possible business ties of candidate Vladyslav Suvorov with the head of the Commission, Kunio Mikuriya, who, while serving as Secretary General of the World Customs Organization, had systematic professional interaction with Suvorov, as well as with Commission member Dmytro Oliynyk, who, as head of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine, repeatedly interacted with the candidate within the framework of joint events and work processes.

"We remain committed to the principles of transparency and objectivity so that the two finalists selected for the position of Head of the State Customs Service meet the highest standards of ethics and professionalism," the Commission assured UNN.

They added that at the meeting on December 17, 2025, the Commission checked for possible conflicts of interest among its members.

"Each member of the Commission declared any previous contacts with candidates. Kunio Mikuriya and Dmytro Oliynyk reported that they participated in the same conferences with one of the candidates, Vladyslav Suvorov. At the same time, they noted that such limited professional contact does not create a private interest, including one arising from personal or business relationships, that could affect the objectivity or impartiality of their decision-making or the proper performance of official duties. Thus, no grounds for recusal of Commission members were found," the Commission assures.

Criminal negligence or corrupt interest: why Vladyslav Suvorov does not react to violations at customs16.03.26, 13:53 • 49738 views

Lilia Podolyak

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