The case of "the king of cashing out" Strelkovsky has been transferred to court: details of the scheme

$41.490.09
46.650.20
ukenru
The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.
Exclusive
11:37 AM • 14168 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 35805 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
09:21 AM • 44879 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Exclusive
May 21, 06:00 AM • 54761 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 138044 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 83484 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 122194 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 242886 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 87350 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 207848 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4m/s
34%
747mm
Popular news

Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details

May 21, 06:43 AM • 57508 views

"Sort it out yourselves": NYT found out what Trump told Zelensky after the call with Putin

May 21, 07:01 AM • 88571 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 84763 views

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

08:52 AM • 45481 views

Large-scale fire on the territory of Bila Tserkva CHP: rescuers showed footage of the liquidation

11:46 AM • 19780 views
Publications

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 21, 05:00 AM • 138044 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 152820 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 242886 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 207849 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 271366 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kaya Kallas

Giorgia Meloni

Donald Tusk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Canada

White House

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

08:52 AM • 46661 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 85883 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 149020 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 112046 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 105489 views
Actual

Iron dome

The New York Times

Shahed-136

Football

Nord Stream

The case of "the king of cashing out" Strelkovsky has been transferred to court: details of the scheme

Kyiv • UNN

 • 652 views

The heads of companies who evaded paying UAH 764 million in taxes are suspected of criminal activity under the control of "the king of cashing out" Strelkovsky, who has been stripped of his citizenship.

The case of "the king of cashing out" Strelkovsky has been transferred to court: details of the scheme

The case against the heads of companies of "king of cashing out" Vyacheslav Strelkovsky, who was previously included in the sanctions list of the largest cashers of Ukraine by the National Security and Defense Council, and later the President deprived him of citizenship, has been sent to court. This was reported by UNN with reference to the BEB.

Detectives ... have completed the pre-trial investigation against the heads of companies that provided services for tax evasion and legalization of funds obtained by criminal means to large retail chains. The criminal activity was coordinated by the sanctioned "king of cashing out", who is abroad 

- the statement reads.

The investigation established that officials of the mentioned enterprises for a long time underestimated value added tax, did not register tax invoices for VAT payers and for the conditional sale of goods. Such actions led to deliberate evasion of taxes, fees (mandatory payments) included in the taxation system, in particularly large amounts.

The total amount of damage caused to the state is confirmed by forensic economic examinations and amounts to more than UAH 764 million.

BEB detectives conducted 35 searches and inspections in companies, seized computer equipment, as well as items and documents that have probative value in criminal proceedings.

The directors of two companies have already been notified of suspicion of committing criminal offenses under Part 3 of Article 212, Part 3 of Article 209, Part 2 of Article 28 Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Another director of the company - in committing a criminal offense under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 212  of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

They were chosen as a preventive measure in the form of bail. Indictments have been sent to court 

- informs BEB.

Addition

The head of one of the companies that evaded UAH 767 million in taxes was chosen preventive measure in the form of a bail of UAH 121,120,000. He is suspected of tax evasion, legalization of funds obtained by criminal means, and official forgery.

According to the investigation, the suspect was the head of one of the companies controlled by a well-known converter. As UNN wrote, we are talking about "Strelka" - Vyacheslav Strelkovsky, who was previously included in the sanctions list of the largest cashers of Ukraine by the National Security and Defense Council, and later the President deprived him of citizenship.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
Brent
$65.89
Bitcoin
$106,555.40
S&P 500
$5,921.91
Tesla
$345.63
Газ TTF
$37.63
Золото
$3,313.71
Ethereum
$2,535.10