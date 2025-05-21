The case of "the king of cashing out" Strelkovsky has been transferred to court: details of the scheme

The case against the heads of companies of "king of cashing out" Vyacheslav Strelkovsky, who was previously included in the sanctions list of the largest cashers of Ukraine by the National Security and Defense Council, and later the President deprived him of citizenship, has been sent to court. This was reported by UNN with reference to the BEB.

Detectives ... have completed the pre-trial investigation against the heads of companies that provided services for tax evasion and legalization of funds obtained by criminal means to large retail chains. The criminal activity was coordinated by the sanctioned "king of cashing out", who is abroad - the statement reads.

The investigation established that officials of the mentioned enterprises for a long time underestimated value added tax, did not register tax invoices for VAT payers and for the conditional sale of goods. Such actions led to deliberate evasion of taxes, fees (mandatory payments) included in the taxation system, in particularly large amounts.

The total amount of damage caused to the state is confirmed by forensic economic examinations and amounts to more than UAH 764 million.

BEB detectives conducted 35 searches and inspections in companies, seized computer equipment, as well as items and documents that have probative value in criminal proceedings.

The directors of two companies have already been notified of suspicion of committing criminal offenses under Part 3 of Article 212, Part 3 of Article 209, Part 2 of Article 28 Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Another director of the company - in committing a criminal offense under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

They were chosen as a preventive measure in the form of bail. Indictments have been sent to court - informs BEB.

Addition

The head of one of the companies that evaded UAH 767 million in taxes was chosen preventive measure in the form of a bail of UAH 121,120,000. He is suspected of tax evasion, legalization of funds obtained by criminal means, and official forgery.

According to the investigation, the suspect was the head of one of the companies controlled by a well-known converter. As UNN wrote, we are talking about "Strelka" - Vyacheslav Strelkovsky, who was previously included in the sanctions list of the largest cashers of Ukraine by the National Security and Defense Council, and later the President deprived him of citizenship.