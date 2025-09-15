The Cabinet of Ministers plans a phased 50% increase in teachers' salaries

The Cabinet of Ministers plans a phased increase in teachers' salaries by 30% from January 1, and by another 20% from September 2026. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

Details

As reported by the Ministry of Finance, 265.4 billion hryvnias are planned to be allocated for education next year, which is 66.5 billion more than this year.

It is noted that a phased increase in teachers' salaries by 50% is envisaged (from January 1, 2026 - by 30%, from September 1, 2026 - by another 20%), for which 183.9 billion hryvnias have been allocated.

In addition:

14.4 billion hryvnias - expansion of the nutrition reform for 4.4 million students (from January 1 - grades 1-4 and 5-11 in frontline territories, from September 1 - all grades 5-11 across the country);

6.6 billion hryvnias - a twofold increase in academic scholarships for 163.8 thousand students;

2.1 billion hryvnias - purchase of 14.1 million textbooks for 4th and 9th grades;

15 billion hryvnias - investment projects (shelters, food blocks, school buses, New Ukrainian School projects).

Science - 19.9 billion hryvnias (+5.4 billion hryvnias). Includes funding to support projects of young scientists and support the best scientific institutions; creation of defense research centers; execution of developments commissioned by businesses - reported the Ministry of Finance.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft budget for 2026, which plans to set the minimum wage at 8647 hryvnias, which is 647 hryvnias more than in 2025.