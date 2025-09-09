$41.250.03
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
03:59 PM • 11156 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
02:25 PM • 8682 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 37559 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 65518 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 56787 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 35066 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 29733 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 28566 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 40506 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
The building of the Nepalese parliament engulfed in flames was shown online

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

The historic government complex of Singha Durbar in Kathmandu was engulfed in fire. The parliament building is beyond repair, and important state documents and archives have been destroyed.

The building of the Nepalese parliament engulfed in flames was shown online

A fire broke out in Kathmandu at the historic government complex of Singha Durbar, after which the parliament building is beyond repair. This was reported by the Nepalese publication Online Khabar, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the scale of the blaze was so significant that firefighters did not even attempt to extinguish it. The fire destroyed all important state documents and archives, including the offices of the prime minister and key ministers.

Even President Ram Chandra Poudel, who is also the head of state and commander-in-chief of the Nepalese army, was in danger. The presidential office, Shital Niwas, was also seized by protesters.

The office of the President of Nepal denied information about the resignation of the head of state amid mass unrest in the country.

Ram Chandra Paudel accepted the resignation of Nepal's Prime Minister Sharma Oli. The politician announced his decision on Tuesday amid escalating protests that arose after the government's ban on the use of social media.

