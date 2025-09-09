The building of the Nepalese parliament engulfed in flames was shown online

A fire broke out in Kathmandu at the historic government complex of Singha Durbar, after which the parliament building is beyond repair. This was reported by the Nepalese publication Online Khabar, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the scale of the blaze was so significant that firefighters did not even attempt to extinguish it. The fire destroyed all important state documents and archives, including the offices of the prime minister and key ministers.

Even President Ram Chandra Poudel, who is also the head of state and commander-in-chief of the Nepalese army, was in danger. The presidential office, Shital Niwas, was also seized by protesters.

The office of the President of Nepal denied information about the resignation of the head of state amid mass unrest in the country.

Ram Chandra Paudel accepted the resignation of Nepal's Prime Minister Sharma Oli. The politician announced his decision on Tuesday amid escalating protests that arose after the government's ban on the use of social media.