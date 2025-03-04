The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a command post of the occupiers in Donetsk region: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Forces of Ukraine attacked the command post of the 98th Guards Airborne Division of the Russian Federation in Kalinin. As a result of the strike, the command system of the occupying forces was disrupted.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a command post of the Russian occupiers in the settlement of Kalinina in the Donetsk region, reports UNN citing a statement from the General Staff.
Yesterday, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine delivered a precision strike on the command post of the 98th Guards Airborne Division of the Russian Armed Forces in the settlement of Kalinina in the Donetsk region
According to the General Staff, as a result of the strike, the command system of the occupying forces was disrupted, significantly complicating the coordination of actions of military units (subunits) of the airborne division.
This operation is another step towards destroying the military potential of the aggressor and liberating Ukrainian land. The Armed Forces of Ukraine will not stop until the occupying army loses its ability to wage war
General Staff confirmed the damage to the oil pumping infrastructure in the Rostov region and the facilities of the Syzran Oil Refinery.04.03.25, 13:39 • 18238 views