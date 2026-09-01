The appellate hearing in the case of Mudra was postponed until tomorrow due to the lawyer's failure to appear

A judge of the HACC Appeals Chamber postponed the hearing in the case of former Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra until Wednesday, August 2, due to the absence of one of the defense lawyers. This was reported by a UNN correspondent from the courtroom.

Tomorrow at 12:45 p.m., we will continue the appellate hearing - the judge said.

The hearing was postponed due to the absence of one of the defense lawyers.

It should be noted that Mudra herself participated in the hearing online because, as one of the lawyers said, "they did not manage to bring her in due to the speed at which the motions were being considered".

During the hearing, Mudra's defense lawyer Artem Krykun-Trush asked for the hearing to be closed to the press, arguing that "during the HACC hearing, bullying actions were constantly carried out in the courtroom, including by representatives who are present at today's hearing".

Eventually, the hearing was partially closed to the press.

Update

Mudra's defense is asking for a measure of restraint in the form of a personal recognizance. The defense claims that, when determining the amount of bail, the first-instance judge failed to properly assess Mudra's financial situation and did not establish her ability to pay.

Mudra is suspected in the NABU case "Forrest Gump." According to the investigation, the case concerns the laundering of UAH 150 million that was posted as bail for a person involved in the "Midas" case.

On August 25, the HACC ordered Iryna Mudra's arrest with the alternative of UAH 20 million bail in the "Forrest Gump" case.

On August 26, UNN reported that the HACC had not received bail funds for former Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra.

During the hearing, the lawyer said that UAH 666 had been paid for Mudra by an unidentified person.

Actor Hryhoriy Hryshkan stated on his Facebook page that he was the one who paid UAH 666 for Mudra, as a "conscious gesture of solidarity with every Ukrainian who seeks the final dismantling of mutual protection in the highest echelons of power".

The bail of 20 million hryvnias for Iryna Mudra has still not been paid