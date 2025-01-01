On New Year's Eve, the police responded to calls about pyrotechnics: they were not confirmed

On the night of December 31 to January 1, the 112 hotline processed more than three thousand three hundred messages, including those about the use of pyrotechnics, writes UNN with reference to the Patrol Police of Ukraine.

Details

In particular, during the period from 23:00 to 05:00, the police processed 1167 calls, including reports of the use of pyrotechnics, which, however, were not confirmed.

On the morning of January 1, the capital suffered a suicide attack by the enemy. As a result of the fall of debris, buildings were damaged, and there are also injured citizens. All necessary services are working at the scene to eliminate the consequences.

Reminder

Law enforcement officers previously stated that they would take persons who violate the curfew on New Year's Eve to police stations. Currently, there is no liability for violating the curfew, but the Cabinet of Ministers has submitted a bill on fines.