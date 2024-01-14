Tender violations in Ukraine: Overpricing is the top topic

The most common violation in tenders throughout Ukraine is overpricing. Alyona Matveeva, a spokeswoman for the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

"The second most popular violation is when the winner of a tender declares that they have the people and facilities to perform the work, but this is not true," said the spokeswoman.

She emphasized that BES analysts have more access to many databases than other services, and therefore see virtually all the information on the tender and can easily check it.