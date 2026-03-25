Technical decision - Media revealed the reason for Lunin not being called up for the World Cup play-off matches

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin was not included in the Ukrainian national team's squad for the decisive play-off matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The Athletic reports that this decision is due to the goalkeeper's lack of playing practice for the "royal club," and not because of a conflict with the national team's head coach Serhiy Rebrov, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication, the non-call-up of Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is due to the fact that the list of players was finally approved two weeks before the play-off matches, when Lunin had not played a single minute for the Madrid club for three months.

The publication notes that due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the National team faces special logistical challenges that affect the timing of player list formation.

In fact, by the time Lunin started the Madrid derby against Atlético on Sunday, the Ukrainian national team had already arrived in Spain - the publication notes.

Sources in the UAF noted that the decision to drop Lunin is technical, not personal, adding that there are no problems between the player and head coach Serhiy Rebrov.

Addition

As UNN reported, the head coach of the Ukrainian national team Serhiy Rebrov announced the squad of the Ukrainian national team that will prepare for the match against Sweden in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. The main list included 26 players. Another nine players are on the reserve list. Debut call-ups were received by Dynamo Kyiv goalkeeper and forward Ruslan Neshcheret and Matviy Ponomarenko, as well as Polissya Zhytomyr defender Borys Krushynskyi.

It should be noted that although Shakhtar Donetsk defender Yukhym Konoplya and Italian Genoa midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi are on the squad, they will not be able to help the national team in the match against Sweden due to disqualification.

Earlier, the media reported that Lunin refused to represent the Ukrainian national team. The Ukrainian himself stated that "the national team is the dream and goal of every football player," and for him, "it is an honor to represent the colors of our country."

"There were quite a lot of games when I didn't play, but was on the bench, and there were no problems. So why should there be any now, when we all perfectly understand that this is the national team, and the main thing there is the team and the result? Everyone wants to play, and that's normal, but the coach makes the decision, as he considers best for the team, and we, as players, must be ready to help. The articles that were published are lies. The unprofessionalism of journalists who make such publications or statements is disrespect for me as a professional and as a person. I consider it wrong to use journalism and the information space to misinform fans and provoke conflicts between us. Peace to all, and Glory to Ukraine," Lunin wrote.

This season, Lunin has played only 5 matches for Real Madrid. In particular, in the 1/8 Champions League, he came on as a substitute in the second half instead of the injured Thibaut Courtois against Manchester City, where the "creamy" won 2-1.

Real Madrid with Lunin defeated Manchester City in the Champions League round of 16 with an aggregate score of 5:1

Recall

On March 26, the Ukrainian national team will play in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup qualifying play-offs against Sweden. On March 31, our team will face either the final of the qualifying play-offs with the winner of the Poland national team - Albania national team pair, or a friendly match with the team that lost in the same pair.

Both matches will be played by the Ukrainian national team as hosts at the "Ciutat de València" stadium (Valencia, Spain).