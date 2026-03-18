Real Madrid with Lunin defeated Manchester City in the Champions League round of 16 with an aggregate score of 5:1

In the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16, Real Madrid defeated Manchester City 2-1 on the English team's home ground. After the first match, which ended 3-0 in favor of the Madrid team, Alvaro Arbeloa's team confidently advanced with an aggregate score of 5-1. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In the first half, Vinicius Junior opened the scoring from a penalty kick in the 22nd minute. Erling Haaland scored for Manchester City in the 41st minute. In the second half, Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin came on for Real Madrid, making several important saves and demonstrating confident play throughout the second half. In added time, Vinicius Junior set the final score at 2-1.

Match statistics showed that Manchester City had 21 shots on goal, 7 of which were on target, while Real Madrid had 16 attempts and 8 shots on target. Arbeloa's team controlled the game more in terms of passes (508 against 443 for the English team), and the passing accuracy of both teams was 93%. Manchester City received one red and one yellow card, Real Madrid — two yellow.

Thanks to victories in both matches, the "Blancos" advance to the Champions League quarterfinals.

Earlier, we reported on how Sporting made a comeback and defeated Norwegian Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League round of 16.