Taxis allowed to operate during curfew in Lviv
Kyiv • UNN
Bolt and Uklon taxi drivers will be able to legally operate in Lviv during the curfew. The decision was made due to the large number of night trains and the need to transport passengers to their destinations.
In Lviv, taxi drivers from Bolt and Uklon were allowed to work even during the curfew. This is reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the first deputy mayor Andriy Moskalenko.
Details
This is a pilot project that will allow residents and visitors of Lviv to call a car through Bolt and Uklon services during the curfew from 00:00 to 05:00 by the end of this week.
The operation of both applications in a pilot format has been agreed with Lviv RMA and Lviv City Council.
He explained that many trains and buses in Lviv arrive at night, when it is impossible to legally call a taxi.
In particular, up to 30 trains stop in Lviv from 00:00 to 05:00, and often people with children need to get to their homes, hotels or other locations.
Therefore, together with taxi services Uklon and Bolt, Lviv Regional State Administration and Lviv IT Cluster have developed a mechanism for legal and affordable travel during the curfew. Drivers will have the necessary passes and will work within the law, providing safe services at an affordable price
At the same time , the chief of staff of the Lviv RMA, Taras Hren, emphasized that a pass is required to stay on the streets of Lviv during the curfew.
(...) the passes are issued by the commandant's office, which operates in the Lviv region. First and foremost, drivers must have them, and he is personally responsible for this. Drivers and passengers are also personally responsible for the availability of military registration documents, deferment conditions, etc
Addendum
The Lviv City Council emphasizes that within the pilot project, only those drivers, users of the Bolt and Uklon information systems, who have the necessary pass to legally stay on the streets and in public places during a certain period of the day, will be able to fulfill orders during the curfew in Lviv and Lviv region.
Control over the availability of passes for drivers will be carried out by the city's commandant's patrol in accordance with the current legislation.
Women at the wheel: how the share of female drivers in taxis is growing during the war23.10.24, 09:25 • 116851 view