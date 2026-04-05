Tanker with Russian fuel, which was supposed to go to Cuba, began unloading in Venezuela

Photo: Reuters

The fuel tanker Sea Horse, which was originally bound for Cuba with a cargo of Russian origin, has begun unloading in Venezuela after changing its route amid the US oil blockade against Havana. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to ship monitoring data, the Hong Kong tanker had been idle in the Atlantic for several weeks before changing course in March and heading to Venezuela. The vessel has now begun unloading at an independent terminal, an agency source said.

Sanctioned tanker with Russian oil arrives in Cuba with US consent

The Sea Horse was one of the vessels that was supposed to partially alleviate Cuba's fuel crisis but got stuck or changed its route after the tightening of US restrictions on oil and fuel supplies to the island. In late March, Reuters also reported that another tanker with Russian oil – the Anatoly Kolodkin – was still able to enter the Cuban port of Matanzas with a humanitarian permit from the US.

Cuba remains under pressure from the fuel crisis

The diversion of the cargo to Venezuela means that Cuba has lost another potential source of fuel supply during a period of massive shortages. The island has been experiencing power outages and energy shortages for several months after the cessation of some external supplies.

Russia prepares second oil tanker for Cuba despite US energy blockade