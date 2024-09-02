ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Taiwan's President suggests that China take away “historical” lands in the Far East from Russia

Taiwan's President suggests that China take away “historical” lands in the Far East from Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13163 views

Lai Qingde called on China to demand that Russia return “historical” lands in the Far East. He noted that Russia is now in its weakest position, and China is seeking hegemony, not territorial integrity.

Taiwan's President Lai Tsingde suggested that China take away Russia's “historical” lands in the Far East, because, according to him, Russia is now in the weakest position.

This was reported by The Moscow Times, by UNN.

Details

If china wants to restore its territorial integrity, it is not enough to annex Taiwan - it must also demand its “historical” lands in the Far East from Russia. Why not return the lands occupied by Russia under the Aigun Treaty? russia is now in its weakest position

- Lai Qingde said.

He noted that China does not do this, but continues to threaten to annex Taiwan because Beijing is not seeking territorial integrity, but “hegemony in the international arena, in the western Pacific.

Recall

Earlier, Taiwan's defense minister said that their security policy is aimed at protecting against possible Chinese conquest and avoiding military conflicts. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World

