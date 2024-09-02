Taiwan's President Lai Tsingde suggested that China take away Russia's “historical” lands in the Far East, because, according to him, Russia is now in the weakest position.

This was reported by The Moscow Times, by UNN.

Details

If china wants to restore its territorial integrity, it is not enough to annex Taiwan - it must also demand its “historical” lands in the Far East from Russia. Why not return the lands occupied by Russia under the Aigun Treaty? russia is now in its weakest position - Lai Qingde said.

He noted that China does not do this, but continues to threaten to annex Taiwan because Beijing is not seeking territorial integrity, but “hegemony in the international arena, in the western Pacific.

Recall

Earlier, Taiwan's defense minister said that their security policy is aimed at protecting against possible Chinese conquest and avoiding military conflicts.