Sybiha: sanction pressure is a key tool to force Moscow to end aggression

Russia rejects US peace efforts and a ceasefire, so it is necessary to strengthen sanctions against Moscow, because the longer they do not feel pressure in response to their actions, the longer they will drag out time. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha during the press conference "Fair Play: How to make sanctions work," reports UNN correspondent.

We have just returned from important summits. The delegation led by the President of Ukraine attended the summit in the EU, NATO in The Hague, and also returned from Strasbourg, where an agreement was signed on the establishment of a Special Tribunal. And at all these meetings, the main topic was how to stop the killings and restore peace in Ukraine, how to bring a just peace closer for Ukraine, for the world, how to guarantee long-term security on our continent in general. We convince partners that for this, it is primarily necessary to increase pressure on Russia. Moscow rejects all constructive proposals, rejects a ceasefire, rejects US peace efforts - said Sybiha.

He emphasized that instead, the Russians are only intensifying terror.

The longer they do not feel pressure in response to their actions, the longer they will drag out time. Today, sanction pressure is a key tool to force Moscow to end aggression, agree to an unconditional ceasefire and the restoration of a just and lasting peace. These must be devastating sanctions. I emphasize, precisely devastating sanctions, coordinated between key allies and countries - added Sybiha.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the National Security and Defense Council's decision sets tasks for state institutions, given the need to synchronize sanctions between Ukraine and partners against the Russian Federation.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the National Security and Defense Council's decision on the synchronization of sanctions between Ukraine and partners against the Russian Federation.