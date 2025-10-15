$41.610.01
Zelenskyy to ask for Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine at Washington meeting - Trump
Exclusive
October 14, 03:21 PM • 17159 views
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
October 14, 03:17 PM • 21505 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
October 14, 03:00 PM • 18123 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
October 14, 01:31 PM • 31491 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
October 14, 01:02 PM • 19375 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM • 29514 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
October 14, 12:39 PM • 14643 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
October 14, 11:53 AM • 26079 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
October 14, 11:36 AM • 12048 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Sweden begins forming emergency grain reserves in case of armed conflict

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

The Swedish government has instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to start purchasing emergency grain reserves this year for the northern regions. The north of the country is strategically important for military purposes and is a special priority for overall defense.

Sweden begins forming emergency grain reserves in case of armed conflict

The Swedish government has instructed the country's Ministry of Agriculture to start purchasing emergency grain reserves this year for several areas in the north of the country that could be cut off in the event of a probable military conflict. This is reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the reserve grain stocks will be intended for the northernmost regions of Sweden.

Northern Sweden is of strategic importance for military purposes and is a special priority for overall defense. It is no coincidence that this is where the first steps are being taken to create reserve grain stocks, which essentially aims to ensure that the population can provide itself with food even in times of crisis. Today, an important step is being taken, and now even more urgent work is beginning, first in the four northernmost counties, and then in the rest of the country.

- said Swedish Minister for Civil Defense Carl-Oskar Bohlin.

It is indicated that 575 million kronor (about 60 million dollars) will be allocated from the budget for the purchase of reserve grain stocks.

Recall

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stated that Russia may be behind drone flights over Scandinavian airports. According to him, Moscow thus seeks to "send a signal" to countries that support Ukraine.

Swedish Defense Minister calls on Europe to prepare for wartime conditions due to threat from Russia23.09.25, 16:43 • 2681 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
Sweden