Sweden begins forming emergency grain reserves in case of armed conflict

The Swedish government has instructed the country's Ministry of Agriculture to start purchasing emergency grain reserves this year for several areas in the north of the country that could be cut off in the event of a probable military conflict. This is reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that the reserve grain stocks will be intended for the northernmost regions of Sweden.

Northern Sweden is of strategic importance for military purposes and is a special priority for overall defense. It is no coincidence that this is where the first steps are being taken to create reserve grain stocks, which essentially aims to ensure that the population can provide itself with food even in times of crisis. Today, an important step is being taken, and now even more urgent work is beginning, first in the four northernmost counties, and then in the rest of the country. - said Swedish Minister for Civil Defense Carl-Oskar Bohlin.

It is indicated that 575 million kronor (about 60 million dollars) will be allocated from the budget for the purchase of reserve grain stocks.

Recall

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stated that Russia may be behind drone flights over Scandinavian airports. According to him, Moscow thus seeks to "send a signal" to countries that support Ukraine.

Swedish Defense Minister calls on Europe to prepare for wartime conditions due to threat from Russia