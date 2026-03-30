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Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

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Suspects in the murder of Ihor Komarov in Bali had been following him for a month

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4682 views

Bali police established that Ihor Komarov had been under long-term surveillance before his dismemberment. Seven foreign suspects have already fled abroad.

Suspects in the murder of Ihor Komarov in Bali had been following him for a month

A deep investigation by the Bali police into the kidnapping and dismemberment of Ukrainian Ihor Komarov has revealed shocking details: this brutal crime was meticulously planned. A month before the attack, a group of foreigners began to follow the man and his villa, carefully studying his movements. This was reported by Tribun-Bali, writes UNN.

Details

This was announced during a press conference at the Bali Police Headquarters in Denpasar on March 30, 2026, by the Director of the General Criminal Investigation Department of the Bali Police, Police Commissioner I Gede Adhi Mulyawarman. According to him, the tracking of Ihor Komarov began a month before the tragedy.

According to the investigation, the suspects used surveillance cameras to monitor the movements of the man and his villa. In February 2026, recordings were made showing foreigners moving in various vehicles, conducting reconnaissance.

As the day of the kidnapping approached, the group became even more active. A week before the crime, they rented cars with fake passports to pursue the victim, changing vehicles in turn. Commissioner Mulyawarman described this as a meticulous "hunt," during which observers took turns on motorcycles and cars throughout the day.

According to him, the victim was "studied" down to the smallest detail. The intense surveillance culminated in the kidnapping of Ihor Komarov on one of the streets of Jimbaran. After the kidnapping, he was moved between different villas. In the vehicles and houses, investigators found traces of blood, the DNA of which matched that of the victim's family.

Interpol has issued a search warrant for five individuals suspected of kidnapping and murdering Ukrainian Komarov in Bali17.03.26, 20:09 • 12915 views

The culmination was the transfer of large packages, presumably containing Komarov's body parts, in the Gianyar area on February 22, before the remains were found on the Sukawati coast.

Although the identities of seven suspects have already been established, Bali police confirmed that they fled abroad. Of the six individuals on the wanted list, three are Ukrainian citizens, one is Russian, two are Kazakh, and a Nigerian citizen was detained by immigration authorities for using a fake passport when renting vehicles.

Despite the suspects being abroad, the police are already coordinating with Interpol to track their whereabouts.

Bali Police Chief, Inspector General Daniel Adityajaya, added that the involvement of seven foreigners in this case was the result of a months-long investigation using scientific forensic methods.

Bali police confirm mutilated remains belong to missing Ukrainian tourist05.03.26, 20:04 • 14806 views

Olga Rozgon

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