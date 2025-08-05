Summer comfort: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on August 5 5 August 2025
On August 5, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with no precipitation in most of the territory. The air temperature will be 24-29°C, up to 34°C in the south, and 18-23°C with light rain in the Carpathians.
On Tuesday, August 5, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in most of the country.
Wind is mostly north-westerly, 5-10 m/s. Temperature in the southern part is 30-34°; in the rest of the territory 24-29°. In the Carpathians, light rain, 18-23° during the day.
In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness is expected on Tuesday, with no precipitation. Air temperature - 26-28°.
