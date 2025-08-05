Summer comfort: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on August 5 5 August 2025

On Tuesday, August 5, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in most of the country.

Wind is mostly north-westerly, 5-10 m/s. Temperature in the southern part is 30-34°; in the rest of the territory 24-29°. In the Carpathians, light rain, 18-23° during the day. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, variable cloudiness is expected on Tuesday, with no precipitation. Air temperature - 26-28°.

