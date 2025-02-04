People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko strongly condemned the "aggression of the NATO bloc" during his term in office, when he represented the interests of Medvedchuk's pro-Russian party, the SDPU (o), in the Verkhovna Rada. Political expert Petro Oleshchuk wrote about this.

According to him, in 1999, Petro Poroshenko, as a deputy and member of Medvedchuk's pro-Russian SDPU (o) party, categorically condemned the "aggression of the NATO bloc" during the events in the former Yugoslavia.

"The SDPU (o) faction strongly condemns NATO's aggressive actions towards Yugoslavia! It is already known what the development of military actions and escalation of tension in the Balkan region leads to: remember the critical development of events during the First and Second World Wars," - transcript of Poroshenko's speech in pure Russian at the 32nd session of the Verkhovna Rada, which took place on 26 January 1999, by Petro Oleshchuk.

Oleshchuk emphasizes that after a while Poroshenko began to contradict himself, pretending to support NATO for the sake of convenience.

Poroshenko's constant change of political position shows his cynical ability to mimic the interests of his masters: Putin, with whom he traded; or Yanukovych, to whom he served in his government, etc. But in pursuit of his own interests, Poroshenko did not leave room for the interests of the state. After all, many years will pass, Ukraine will finally change its foreign policy vector, abandoning ties with Russia. And only Poroshenko will continue to do business with Medvedchuk, trade with Russia, support the Russian Orthodox Church, lobby for Novinsky's citizenship and shake hands with Putin. But the "hetman" will adjust the rhetoric about NATO to suit the situation - - the expert writes.

Oleshchuk, in turn, wonders what Poroshenko's position really is.

"I wonder when exactly Poroshenko lied: when he said that NATO was Ukraine's enemy, or now, when he is shouting that NATO is a guiding light? Because people like him always lie," the expert summarizes.

As previously reported, sanctions are proposed to be imposed on Petro Poroshenko. The corresponding petition was registered on the website of the President of Ukraine. The authors of the petition emphasize that the politician's activities have caused significant damage to the country's national interests. The petitioners cite his participation in the creation of the Party of Regions, his work in the government of Mykola Azarov, his ties with representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church and his business, which paid taxes to Russia even after the outbreak of war, as grounds for sanctions against Petro Poroshenko.