Strike formations or accumulation forces at the border with Belarus are not observed - Demchenko
Kyiv • UNN
The State Border Guard Service does not record the formation of strike groups or the accumulation of enemy forces near the Belarusian border. The service continues to strengthen engineering and fortification arrangements at the border.
Currently, there is no observation of the formation of strike groups or the accumulation of hostile forces near the Belarusian border that could pose a danger to Ukraine. This was reported by the spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, as conveyed by a correspondent from UNN.
On the other side of the border, we do not see any strike formations being formed or any forces accumulating that could pose a threat to us. At the same time, it is the task of the intelligence units to constantly monitor how this situation may change, how threatening it may be for us, so that all those units located in this direction have the opportunity to respond in a timely manner to any risks.
The spokesperson also emphasized that the State Border Guard Service continues to enhance engineering and fortification arrangements at the border to ensure the readiness of Ukrainian defenders for any possible threats.
Recall
The representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Andriy Yusov reported that the task of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is to try to involve Belarus in direct aggression against Ukraine. According to him, there is currently no significant change in the situation.