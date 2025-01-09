State Emergency Service: 11 carbon monoxide poisonings recorded in December, five people died

In Ukraine, the number of cases of carbon monoxide and combustion products poisoning is growing. In particular, in December 2024, 11 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning were recorded. This is reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN writes.

Details

According to the emergency medical service, 11 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning were recorded in December.

Five adults died. Six other victims received all the necessary medical care and are not currently in danger of being injured - the statement said.

The causes of such tragedies are often fires caused by violations of the rules for the construction and operation of stoves and heaters.

According to the SES, in December 2024, about 756 cases of such fires were recorded, which is 20% of the total number of fires.

Recall

During the first week of 2025, 865 household fires occurred in Ukraine, which is 32% more than last year. Fires killed 55 people, which is 41% more than in the same period last year.