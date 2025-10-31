Spain's Sagrada Familia in Barcelona becomes the tallest church in the world

Barcelona's Sagrada Familia, designed by Antoni Gaudí, officially became the world's tallest church on Thursday after the installation of a section of its central tower. Its height now reaches 162.91 meters, exceeding by one meter the spire of Germany's Ulm Minster, which previously held the title of the world's tallest church. This is stated in an AP article, writes UNN.

Details

The Sagrada Familia continues to grow: once completed, the central "Jesus Christ Tower" will reach 172 meters. On Thursday, a crane installed the first part of the tower on the nave roof. The first stone of the cathedral was laid in 1882, but Gaudí did not live to see the completion of the construction – only one of several planned towers was completed during his lifetime.

Construction has accelerated in recent decades thanks to the Sagrada Familia's status as an international tourist attraction. Last year, it was visited by 4.9 million people, 15% of whom came from the United States. Ticket revenues fund ongoing construction. Work on the facades and interior will continue for several more years, and the cathedral is expected to be fully completed in about ten years.

Next year will mark the centenary of Gaudí's death, and the church plans to hold a series of events to honor his legacy, including other prominent buildings in Barcelona and throughout Spain.

