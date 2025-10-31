Spain's Sagrada Familia in Barcelona becomes the tallest church in the world

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
10:19 PM • 5724 views
Russians hit a nine-story building in Sumy, there are wounded and destruction - OVAPhoto
October 30, 04:50 PM • 20768 views
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
October 30, 04:31 PM • 31240 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
October 30, 03:59 PM • 24468 views
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
October 30, 01:07 PM • 28111 views
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 55292 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
October 30, 10:30 AM • 11273 views
Almost 100,000 young men left Ukraine after rules were relaxed - The Telegraph
October 30, 10:37 AM • 27263 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
October 30, 10:10 AM • 24899 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
Exclusive
October 30, 08:02 AM • 28184 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Tried to escape, but all attempts failed: Ukraine rescued a teenager from occupation who had been under pressure for yearsOctober 30, 05:37 PM • 5508 views
Returned earlier than expected: humpback whales spotted near Akademik Vernadsky stationOctober 30, 05:57 PM • 5040 views
Prince William and Kate won the court case: French magazine punished for publishing private photos of the coupleOctober 30, 06:12 PM • 10401 views
Parcel explosion during customs control at Ukrposhta in Kyiv: five injured, sender identifiedOctober 30, 06:32 PM • 3344 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 8646 views
Publications
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 39460 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 55294 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 52299 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 113175 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 102840 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gustavo Petro
António Guterres
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Great Britain
China
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 8752 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 43279 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 49440 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 72697 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 76321 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Film
Social network

Spain's Sagrada Familia in Barcelona becomes the tallest church in the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 792 views

Barcelona's Sagrada Familia, designed by Antoni Gaudí, has become the tallest church in the world with a height of 162.91 meters. This is one meter higher than Germany's Ulm Minster, which previously held this title.

Spain's Sagrada Familia in Barcelona becomes the tallest church in the world

Barcelona's Sagrada Familia, designed by Antoni Gaudí, officially became the world's tallest church on Thursday after the installation of a section of its central tower. Its height now reaches 162.91 meters, exceeding by one meter the spire of Germany's Ulm Minster, which previously held the title of the world's tallest church. This is stated in an AP article, writes UNN.

Details

The Sagrada Familia continues to grow: once completed, the central "Jesus Christ Tower" will reach 172 meters. On Thursday, a crane installed the first part of the tower on the nave roof. The first stone of the cathedral was laid in 1882, but Gaudí did not live to see the completion of the construction – only one of several planned towers was completed during his lifetime.

In Sumy, a Russian drone hit the cathedral - the city's symbol11.09.25, 10:51 • 3869 views

Construction has accelerated in recent decades thanks to the Sagrada Familia's status as an international tourist attraction. Last year, it was visited by 4.9 million people, 15% of whom came from the United States. Ticket revenues fund ongoing construction. Work on the facades and interior will continue for several more years, and the cathedral is expected to be fully completed in about ten years.

Next year will mark the centenary of Gaudí's death, and the church plans to hold a series of events to honor his legacy, including other prominent buildings in Barcelona and throughout Spain.

Seine in Paris is open for swimming again after a century-long ban05.07.25, 13:24 • 3380 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Spain
United States