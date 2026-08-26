Spain speeds up the return of migrants from Ceuta to Morocco

On August 25, the Spanish government approved measures to speed up the return of thousands of migrants who remained in the enclave of Ceuta after the mass influx from Morocco. LRT reports, according to UNN.

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At the end of July, more than 70,000 migrants arrived in Ceuta, most of whom subsequently returned to Morocco. Authorities estimate that between 3,500 and 7,000 people remain in the enclave, including unaccompanied minors.

The Spanish authorities must establish the migrants’ identities and determine whether they are entitled to international protection. Those who are not entitled to it may be returned to Morocco in accordance with Spanish law.

The first migrants were buried in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta after a deadly crush at the border

To speed up the process, the government created a “single leadership” for Ceuta headed by Minister for Territorial Policy Ángel Víctor Torres.

The priority is to return and repatriate as many people as possible, adults and minors, in accordance with Spanish law and human rights - Torres said.

At the same time, Spain will continue providing humanitarian assistance to asylum seekers and unaccompanied minors. Last week, the government also announced the creation of reception centers for 1,800 migrants.

Dozens of migrants landed directly on a beach in the Spanish province of Murcia