SpaceX has filed for an IPO and could make Musk the world's first trillionaire

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SpaceX has filed a confidential application for an initial public offering in the US, with a potential company valuation that could exceed $1.75 trillion. This is reported by Reuters and Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to Reuters and Bloomberg, SpaceX has already submitted initial documents for an IPO to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. If the offering takes place on the announced scale, it could become the largest in stock market history and surpass the record of Saudi Aramco, which raised $29 billion in 2019.

Musk announced the construction of two SpaceX and Tesla chip factories in Texas

The company has not officially disclosed the exact parameters of the offering. At the same time, according to Reuters, SpaceX could raise more than $50 billion, while Bloomberg and Forbes estimate the potential deal volume at approximately $75 billion. With such a valuation, Elon Musk, who retains a large stake in the company, could become the world's first dollar trillionaire.

SpaceX's valuation could soar

According to Forbes, Musk's fortune already exceeds $800 billion. The publication indicates that after the merger of SpaceX with xAI, he owns approximately 43% of the combined structure. Against this background, a public offering could further boost the company's market valuation.

SpaceX remains a key player in commercial space launches and also controls the Starlink satellite service. The company also has significant government contracts in the US, including with NASA and the defense sector, which adds weight to the upcoming IPO.

SpaceX prepares for largest IPO in history with valuation exceeding $1.75 trillion