Sources: SBU and GUR organized attack on Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant

A drone strike on a metallurgical plant in Novolipetsk was organized by two Ukrainian special services: SBU and GUR. This was reported to UNN by its own sources.

Details

It is one of the largest metallurgical plants in Russia. It works for the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation and fulfills a large number of government orders. Raw materials from this enterprise are used to manufacture Russian missiles, artillery, drones, etc. Therefore, it is a legitimate target for Ukraine - the source said.

After the powerful explosions at the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant, a large-scale fire broke out and all plant personnel were evacuated. According to the Ukrainian security services, SBU and GUR drones targeted installations intended for primary cooling of untreated coke oven gas. According to the sources, the destruction of these facilities will lead to the shutdown of the entire production process of the metallurgical plant for a long time.

By the way, the owner of the affected plant is a Russian oligarch close to Putin, Vladimir Lisin. According to Forbes, he is one of the three richest people in Russia.

According to media reports, until recently, the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant produced raw materials for Russian companies involved in nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

Recall

Recently , the Service's drones struck two oil refineries in the Krasnodar region at once - not only the Ilya refinery, but also the Afip refinery.