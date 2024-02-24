Sources: SBU and GUR organized attack on Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 42178 views

01:12 PM • 165292 views

April 4, 10:10 AM • 97783 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 340517 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 278221 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205535 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 239947 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253644 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159754 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372614 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 138216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 107359 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 100728 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 43482 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 90381 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 90861 views

01:12 PM • 165292 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 340517 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 234615 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 278221 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 8 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29003 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 43845 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35622 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 101082 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Sources: SBU and GUR organized attack on Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33010 views

Ukraine's SBU and GUR intelligence services launched a drone strike on a large metallurgical plant in Novolipetsk that supplies raw materials for Russian military production.

Sources: SBU and GUR organized attack on Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant

A drone strike on a metallurgical plant in Novolipetsk was organized by two Ukrainian special services: SBU and GUR. This was reported to UNN by its own sources.

Details

It is one of the largest metallurgical plants in Russia. It works for the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation and fulfills a large number of government orders. Raw materials from this enterprise are used to manufacture Russian missiles, artillery, drones, etc. Therefore, it is a legitimate target for Ukraine

- the source said.

After the powerful explosions at the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant, a large-scale fire broke out and all plant personnel were evacuated. According to the Ukrainian security services, SBU and GUR drones targeted installations intended for primary cooling of untreated coke oven gas. According to the sources, the destruction of these facilities will lead to the shutdown of the entire production process of the metallurgical plant for a long time.

By the way, the owner of the affected plant is a Russian oligarch close to Putin, Vladimir Lisin. According to Forbes, he is one of the three richest people in Russia.

According to media reports, until recently, the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant produced raw materials for Russian companies involved in nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

Recall

Recently , the Service's drones struck two oil refineries in the Krasnodar region at once - not only the Ilya refinery, but also the Afip refinery.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Security Service of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Forbes
Ukraine
