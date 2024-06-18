Sources: Night fires at oil depots in Rostov region are SBU special operation

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15956 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 148324 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 144697 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 158032 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 210104 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 245474 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152153 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370888 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183352 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149985 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 96024 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 137555 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 125304 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 34559 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 53322 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 148277 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 125599 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 144665 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 137838 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 158002 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12079 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13314 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17400 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18577 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 34757 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Sources: Night fires at oil depots in Rostov region are SBU special operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29016 views

The SBU drones attacked oil depots in the Rostov region of Russia, causing powerful fires and explosions.

Sources: Night fires at oil depots in Rostov region are SBU special operation

On the night of June 18, SBU drones attacked the Azovskaya and Azovnefteprodukt oil depots in the Rostov region of Russia. Powerful fires broke out at the facilities.  UNN reports this with reference to its sources.

Details

Last night was the most explosive for Rostov's Azovskaya and Azovnefteprodukt oil depots, which have a total of 22 fuel tanks. According to UNN sources, they were "visited" by SBU drones.

Local residents spent the night counting explosions and complaining that another drone had hit its target.

It was especially loud in the area of the railway station and near the port, where oil depots and fuel terminals are located.

After the SBU drones were successfully tested, powerful fires broke out at the facilities.

"The SBU will continue to impose 'drone sanctions' against the Russian oil refining complex and reduce the enemy's economic potential, which provides the aggressor with resources to wage war against Ukraine," the source said.

In total, SBU drones have carried out more than 20 successful attacks on Russian oil facilities in various regions.

Not only in Rostov region: another oil depot in Krasnodar Krai attacked in Russia overnight - Russian media18.06.24, 09:37 • 27547 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91