Sources: Night fires at oil depots in Rostov region are SBU special operation

On the night of June 18, SBU drones attacked the Azovskaya and Azovnefteprodukt oil depots in the Rostov region of Russia. Powerful fires broke out at the facilities. UNN reports this with reference to its sources.

Details

Last night was the most explosive for Rostov's Azovskaya and Azovnefteprodukt oil depots, which have a total of 22 fuel tanks. According to UNN sources, they were "visited" by SBU drones.

Local residents spent the night counting explosions and complaining that another drone had hit its target.

It was especially loud in the area of the railway station and near the port, where oil depots and fuel terminals are located.

After the SBU drones were successfully tested, powerful fires broke out at the facilities.

"The SBU will continue to impose 'drone sanctions' against the Russian oil refining complex and reduce the enemy's economic potential, which provides the aggressor with resources to wage war against Ukraine," the source said.

In total, SBU drones have carried out more than 20 successful attacks on Russian oil facilities in various regions.

