Not only in Rostov region: another oil depot in Krasnodar Krai attacked in Russia overnight - Russian media

Another oil depot has been attacked tonight in Russia - in the Temryuksky district of the Krasnodar region, citing sources reports Russian telegram channel ASTRA, writes UNN.

Details

"Around midnight on June 18, residents of the Temryuksky district reported explosions in local chat rooms. However, there has been no official information from the authorities or the rf Ministry of defense to date," the report said.

ASTRA found out that "the terminal for transshipment of liquid oil products and chemical cargoes of Yugneftekhimtransit LLC in the village of Chushka was attacked". "A fire broke out, pipelines and technical premises were damaged. There are no casualties," sources in the region's emergency services told ASTRA.

ASTRA also found out that "in Azov, Rostov region, Russia, on the night of June 18, drones hit the oil terminals of Azovproduct CJSC and DonTerminal LLC.

Oil tanks caught fire in rostov region of russia due to UAV attacks