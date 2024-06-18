$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13827 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 135097 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 135313 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 149320 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 205298 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 242699 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150104 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370529 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182969 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149907 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Not only in Rostov region: another oil depot in Krasnodar Krai attacked in Russia overnight - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27547 views

Another oil depot has been attacked in russia, with reports of a fire and damage to pipelines and technical facilities in the Temryuksky district of the Krasnodar region, in addition to oil terminals in azov, rostov region.

Not only in Rostov region: another oil depot in Krasnodar Krai attacked in Russia overnight - Russian media

Another oil depot has been attacked tonight in Russia - in the Temryuksky district of the Krasnodar region, citing sources reports Russian telegram channel ASTRA, writes UNN.

Details

"Around midnight on June 18, residents of the Temryuksky district reported explosions in local chat rooms. However, there has been no official information from the authorities or the rf Ministry of defense to date," the report said.

ASTRA found out that "the terminal for transshipment of liquid oil products and chemical cargoes of Yugneftekhimtransit LLC in the village of Chushka was attacked". "A fire broke out, pipelines and technical premises were damaged. There are no casualties," sources in the region's emergency services told ASTRA. 

ASTRA also found out that "in Azov, Rostov region, Russia, on the night of June 18, drones hit the oil terminals of Azovproduct CJSC and DonTerminal LLC.

Oil tanks caught fire in rostov region of russia due to UAV attacks18.06.2024, 05:10 • 35660 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
