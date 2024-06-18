Oil tanks caught fire in rostov region of russia due to UAV attacks

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14101 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 136923 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 136533 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 150499 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 205947 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 243059 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150374 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370588 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183020 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149920 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 91112 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 129570 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 116857 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 29039 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 48375 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 136990 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 117799 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 136579 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 130471 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 150540 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10731 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12068 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16250 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17514 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 29665 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Oil tanks caught fire in rostov region of russia due to UAV attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35660 views

In the rostov region of russia, tanks with oil products caught fire due to drone attacks, no casualties were reported.

Oil tanks caught fire in rostov region of russia due to UAV attacks

In the rostov region of the russian federation, tanks with oil products caught fire due to UAV attacks. This was reported by the governor of the rostov region, golubev, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, tanks with oil products caught fire in the Azov Sea in rostov region as a result of a UAV attack.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

The relevant services are putting out the fire.

UAV strike causes house fire, woman injured in belgorod region18.06.24, 04:25 • 37482 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarNews of the World
Sea of Azov
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91