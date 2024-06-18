Oil tanks caught fire in rostov region of russia due to UAV attacks

In the rostov region of the russian federation, tanks with oil products caught fire due to UAV attacks. This was reported by the governor of the rostov region, golubev, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, tanks with oil products caught fire in the Azov Sea in rostov region as a result of a UAV attack.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

The relevant services are putting out the fire.

