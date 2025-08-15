Social housing, service housing, and housing for military personnel: what will be the new housing policy in Ukraine

Affordable housing for all categories of the population is becoming closer: the Verkhovna Rada is preparing for the second reading of Bill No. 12377, which is to replace the Housing Code of 1983 and introduce modern housing reform, reports the head of the "Servant of the People" party, Olena Shuliak, as reported by UNN.

Details

Shuliak said that the new housing policy provides for three key areas.

Social housing, which will be provided to citizens for rent at an affordable price, should become a reality for those who need state support. The system of service housing is changing: it will become temporary and will be intended exclusively for official use, which will avoid long-term and non-transparent ties to apartments and houses. The bill guarantees military personnel the right to free housing with the subsequent possibility of privatization, which will provide additional support to those who defend the country.

According to Shuliak, the adoption of the law will create a basis for a modern, transparent and effective system of providing housing for citizens, civil servants and military personnel, leaving the outdated Housing Code in the past.

For our military personnel, for national police officers, for our rescuers who work in the State Emergency Service, special legislation will apply to them; if we are talking about the military, then this is the law on the social status of military personnel and their family members, they will have the right to free housing and its privatization - emphasized Shuliak.

