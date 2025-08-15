Social housing, service housing, and housing for military personnel: what will be the new housing policy in Ukraine

$41.450.06
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 3260 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 9288 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 13152 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
04:50 AM • 47544 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 84673 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 46058 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 170182 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 195025 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 95185 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 94653 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014
Publications
Exclusives
Syzran Refinery under attack by unknown drones: over 10 explosions heardVideoAugust 15, 02:24 AM • 84762 views
Sudden downpour in the Himalayas: at least 46 dead, over 200 missingAugust 15, 02:40 AM • 43043 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on August 15: where to expect up to +35°CPhotoAugust 15, 03:23 AM • 43108 views
In the Pokrovsk direction - a third of the battles on the front: map from the General StaffVideo05:27 AM • 17468 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhoto07:14 AM • 29041 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 9326 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipes
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 170226 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 68081 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 152666 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 102355 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 119617 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 168820 views
Financial Times
Facebook
ChatGPT
Brent Crude
Shahed-136

Social housing, service housing, and housing for military personnel: what will be the new housing policy in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

In Ukraine, Bill No. 12377, which will replace the 1983 Housing Code, is being prepared for its second reading. It will introduce a new housing policy with three key directions: social housing, service housing, and housing for military personnel.

Social housing, service housing, and housing for military personnel: what will be the new housing policy in Ukraine

Affordable housing for all categories of the population is becoming closer: the Verkhovna Rada is preparing for the second reading of Bill No. 12377, which is to replace the Housing Code of 1983 and introduce modern housing reform, reports the head of the "Servant of the People" party, Olena Shuliak, as reported by UNN.

Details

Shuliak said that the new housing policy provides for three key areas.

  1. Social housing, which will be provided to citizens for rent at an affordable price, should become a reality for those who need state support.
    1. The system of service housing is changing: it will become temporary and will be intended exclusively for official use, which will avoid long-term and non-transparent ties to apartments and houses.
      1. The bill guarantees military personnel the right to free housing with the subsequent possibility of privatization, which will provide additional support to those who defend the country.

        According to Shuliak, the adoption of the law will create a basis for a modern, transparent and effective system of providing housing for citizens, civil servants and military personnel, leaving the outdated Housing Code in the past.

        For our military personnel, for national police officers, for our rescuers who work in the State Emergency Service, special legislation will apply to them; if we are talking about the military, then this is the law on the social status of military personnel and their family members, they will have the right to free housing and its privatization

        - emphasized Shuliak.

        Exceeding expectations: Ukraine already has 559 foster families who support over a thousand children in difficult life circumstances11.08.25, 14:26 • 3185 views

        Stepan Haftko

        PoliticsReal Estate
        Olena Shuliak
        Servant of the People
        Ukraine