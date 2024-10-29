SNAU professors go to China for two months to teach and share experience
Kyiv • UNN
14 teachers from Sumy National Agrarian University have arrived at the Henan Institute of Science and Technology in China. They will spend more than 2 months there to teach, share experiences, and implement joint projects.
Representatives of Sumy National Agrarian University arrived in China to exchange experience and continue implementing joint projects, UNN reports, citing a report from the National Agrarian University.
Details
As part of the cooperation agreement between SNAU and the Henan Institute of Science and Technology, 14 teachers from 4 faculties (Agricultural and Environmental Management, Veterinary, Food Technology, and Economics and Management) arrived at Sumy International College of HINT (People's Republic of China) to exchange experience and continue implementing joint projects.
Representatives of the SNAU will spend more than 2 months in China - from 21.10 to 23.12. The purpose of the visit is to teach the discipline in accordance with the distribution under the contract, to coordinate academic plans, to exchange experience and to solve administrative problems.
The university noted that this was not the first visit to the college; in the spring semester of 2023-2024, a delegation of teachers had already been to Sumy International College of HINT. They successfully completed all the tasks assigned to them. Before that, in the fall semester of 2023-2024, the college was visited by the Advisor to the Rector Volodymyr Ladyka and the Vice-Rector for Scientific and International Activities Yuriy Danko.
"The teachers who are in China say that their impressions are the best, and the official meeting was held in the best traditions of China. The administration of the institute and the college, as well as the teachers of the relevant faculties, were invited. The university administration and students warmly welcomed the teachers.
We are waiting for our teachers with new knowledge and skills that will further expand the educational opportunities for students of the SNAU," the university added.