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Smuggling men to Romania through the forest - a 'hub' for draft dodgers with profits over 200,000 euros uncovered in Bukovyna

Kyiv • UNN

 • 442 views

An organized group smuggled men to Romania through the forest for 5-15 thousand euros. Law enforcement officers detained the suspects and seized special equipment.

Smuggling men to Romania through the forest - a 'hub' for draft dodgers with profits over 200,000 euros uncovered in Bukovyna

In Bukovyna, a channel for fleeing abroad with a profit of over 200 thousand euros was exposed. A "hub" was set up in the village, where men were gathered, instructed, and prepared for illegal crossing. The cost of the service ranged from 5 to 15 thousand euros per person, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Prosecutors of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with law enforcement officers, exposed an organized group that was smuggling men of conscription age abroad.

The scheme was organized by a 43-year-old resident of the border area, who involved six more accomplices familiar with the area. A "hub" was set up in the village, where men were gathered, instructed, and prepared for illegal crossing. Then they were led in small groups of 5-7 people through the forest to Romania, coordinating their actions with walkie-talkies and using thermal imagers and night vision devices.

- the report says.

Over UAH 5.8 million in bribes: law enforcement agencies in three regions exposed schemes for illegal border crossing12.01.26, 17:33 • 7351 view

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the cost of the service ranged from 5 to 15 thousand euros per person. At least four episodes have been documented, and more than 20 people who used the scheme have been identified. Some of them were detained while attempting to cross the border. The total profit exceeded 200 thousand euros.

During almost 40 searches, cash, communication devices, and equipment were seized. In one of the houses, six more men prepared for smuggling were found.

Scheme to smuggle draft dodgers abroad under the guise of a football team exposed in Kyiv20.02.26, 16:14 • 4835 views

On March 28, the prosecutors informed the group members of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. They were remanded in custody with the alternative of bail.

Antonina Tumanova

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