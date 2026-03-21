Slovakia may block EU loan for Ukraine in the future - Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has admitted the possibility that he may join the blocking of a €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine in the future. He stated this in an interview, quoted by Aktuality, writes UNN.

Details

Fico defended Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who continues to block the approval of a €90 billion loan for Ukraine, arguing that it would stop the supply of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline.

"Viktor Orbán is politically right. Zelenskyy cannot run the European Union," Fico said.

The Prime Minister admitted that a situation might arise in the future where Slovakia would also block the loan, but did not explain under what circumstances this might happen.

Fico reiterated that the shutdown of the Druzhba oil pipeline was caused solely by political reasons and hatred of Russia. According to him, Russian oil "will strengthen the energy security" of the European continent.

He also commented on his refusal to come to Ukraine for a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stating that he was not a "suicidal person."

"I will not be led by the nose. You cannot, Mr. Editor, in one sentence say: 'Robert, you are an extremely unpopular politician in Kyiv, so come to Kyiv, visit me.' I am not that suicidal," Fico said.

Recall

Viktor Orbán refused to unblock the loan for Ukraine and called it an existential issue. António Costa called such behavior unacceptable for the EU.

Slovak minister claims Robert Fico's life was threatened in Ukraine