Six tourists died in Greece due to abnormal heat

Since the beginning of June, six tourists have already died in Greece due to the abnormal heat. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

As noted, on Sunday, the body of a 67-year-old tourist from Germany was found on the island of Crete. The man went hiking in a canyon near the village of Souya, and a few hours later called his wife and said he was sick.

A search and rescue operation was launched, and a special rescue unit with drones spotted the man's body in the Tripiti Canyon, police said. This is the sixth death of a tourist recorded in June in Greece.

During the heat wave, when the air temperature exceeded 40 degrees Celsius, a number of deaths or disappearances of tourists were reported across the country.

Last week, a 55-year-old US citizen was found dead on the Greek island of Mataki, and the body of a dead tourist from the Netherlands was found on the island of Samos earlier this month. British TV presenter Michael Moseley was also found dead on the island of Symi.

In addition, rescue teams are searching for two French women, aged 73 and 64, on the island of Sikinos and a 59-year-old American police officer who was vacationing on the island of Amorgos.

