Six tourists died in Greece due to abnormal heat

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2752 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92858 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105344 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121305 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190128 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234286 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143710 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369356 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181817 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66558 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74029 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101485 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87500 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31839 views
Six tourists died in Greece due to abnormal heat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24323 views

Six tourists have died in Greece since the beginning of June due to an abnormal heat wave with temperatures exceeding 40°C.

Six tourists died in Greece due to abnormal heat

Since the beginning of June, six tourists have already died in Greece due to the abnormal heat. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

As noted, on Sunday, the body of a 67-year-old tourist from Germany was found on the island of Crete. The man went hiking in a canyon near the village of Souya, and a few hours later called his wife and said he was sick.

A search and rescue operation was launched, and a special rescue unit with drones spotted the man's body in the Tripiti Canyon, police said. This is the sixth death of a tourist recorded in June in Greece.

During the heat wave, when the air temperature exceeded 40 degrees Celsius, a number of deaths or disappearances of tourists were reported across the country.

Addendum Addendum

Last week, a 55-year-old US citizen was found dead on the Greek island of Mataki, and the body of a dead tourist from the Netherlands was found on the island of Samos earlier this month. British TV presenter Michael Moseley was also found dead on the island of Symi.

In addition, rescue teams are searching for two French women, aged 73 and 64, on the island of Sikinos and a 59-year-old American police officer who was vacationing on the island of Amorgos.

The deadly heat wave is causing hundreds of deaths, wildfires across Europe, Asia and the United States21.06.24, 04:31 • 25440 views

